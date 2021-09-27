 WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and players 2021-22 media day
WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and players 2021-22 media day

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State men's basketball held its media day for the 2021-22 season today.

Head coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt junior center Manny Bates, sophomore guard Cam Hayes and junior transfer guard Casey Morsell all answered questions from the media.

Senior forward Jericole Hellems was not available due to an academic confliction but will answer questions from the media next week, per NC State men's basketball.

Here are the videos from the availabilities Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts enters his fifth season with the program in 2021-22. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Redshirt junior Manny Bates

Sophomore guard Cam Hayes

Junior guard Casey Morsell

