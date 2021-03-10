 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-10 14:00:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 13-10 (9-8 ACC) this season with an 89-68 loss to Syracuse Wednesday in the second round of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts dropped to 3-3 against Syracuse with the Wolfpack's 89-68 loss to the Orange in the second round of the 2021 ACC Tournament Wednesday. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Senior guard Braxton Beverly 

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}