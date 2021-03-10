WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 13-10 (9-8 ACC) this season with an 89-68 loss to Syracuse Wednesday in the second round of the 2021 ACC Tournament.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
