 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Boston College win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-30 22:11:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Boston College win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 6-1 and 2-0 in ACC play this season with a 79-69 home win over Boston College Wednesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk, junior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman guard Shakeel Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win Wednesday night:

NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk, Jericole Hellems and Shakeel Moore
(Left to right) Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, redshirt junior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman guard Shakeel Moore combined for 53 of the Wolfpack's 79 points in the win over Boston College Wednesday night. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

Junior forward Jericole Hellems 

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}