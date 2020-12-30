NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 6-1 and 2-0 in ACC play this season with a 79-69 home win over Boston College Wednesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk, junior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman guard Shakeel Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win Wednesday night: