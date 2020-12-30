WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Boston College win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 6-1 and 2-0 in ACC play this season with a 79-69 home win over Boston College Wednesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk, junior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman guard Shakeel Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win Wednesday night:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
Freshman guard Shakeel Moore
