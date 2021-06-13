 WATCH: Elliott Avent and NC State players after punching ticket to Omaha
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-13 21:05:22 -0500') }} baseball Edit

WATCH: Elliott Avent and NC State players after punching ticket to Omaha

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State baseball advanced to the College World Series Sunday with a 3-2 win over top-ranked Arkansas in game three of the Super Regionals.

The Omaha appearance will mark head coach Elliott Avent's second of his 25-career at Nc State and the third in program history.

Here was Avent, shortstop Jose Torres, outfielder Jonny Butler and relief pitcher Evan Justice after the win:

NC State Wolfpack baseball Elliott Avent
NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent clinched his second trip to the College World Series Sunday. (Ken Martin)

Head coach Elliott Avent

Shortstop Jose Torres

Outfielder Jonny Butler

Reliever Evan Justice 

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}