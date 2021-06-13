WATCH: Elliott Avent and NC State players after punching ticket to Omaha
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State baseball advanced to the College World Series Sunday with a 3-2 win over top-ranked Arkansas in game three of the Super Regionals.
The Omaha appearance will mark head coach Elliott Avent's second of his 25-career at Nc State and the third in program history.
Here was Avent, shortstop Jose Torres, outfielder Jonny Butler and relief pitcher Evan Justice after the win:
Head coach Elliott Avent
Shortstop Jose Torres
Outfielder Jonny Butler
Reliever Evan Justice
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook