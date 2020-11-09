NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game eight against Florida State in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

NC State (4-3, 4-3 ACC) is coming off of a 44-41 loss to No. 9 Miami and the Seminoles (2-5, 1-5 ACC) lost to Pittsburgh 41-17 last week.

Here is the video of the availability: