WATCH: Dave Doeren's Florida State game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game eight against Florida State in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
NC State (4-3, 4-3 ACC) is coming off of a 44-41 loss to No. 9 Miami and the Seminoles (2-5, 1-5 ACC) lost to Pittsburgh 41-17 last week.
Here is the video of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Florida State game week
