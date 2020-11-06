 WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following Miami loss
WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following Miami loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 44-41 loss to Miami Friday night.

The Wolfpack (4-3, 4-3 ACC) will now prepare for a home game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Here is the video of Doeren following the game:

