WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following Miami loss
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 44-41 loss to Miami Friday night.
The Wolfpack (4-3, 4-3 ACC) will now prepare for a home game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.
Here is the video of Doeren following the game:
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook