{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 22:55:58 -0600') }} football

WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following Florida State win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 38-22 win over Florida State Saturday night.

The Wolfpack (5-3, 5-3 ACC) will now prepare for a home game against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Here is the video of Doeren following the game:

