 WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following 31-20 win over Duke
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 19:02:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 31-20 win over Duke Saturday.

The Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) will play UNC in Chapel Hill next Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Here is the video of Doeren following the win:

——

{{ article.author_name }}