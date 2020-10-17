WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following 31-20 win over Duke
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 31-20 win over Duke Saturday.
The Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) will play UNC in Chapel Hill next Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Here is the video of Doeren following the win:
