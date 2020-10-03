WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following 30-29 win over Pittsburgh
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 30-29 road win over No. 24 Pittsburgh.
The win marks the first time NC State has beaten a ranked opponent on the road since upsetting No. 12 Florida State 27-21 in 2017.
Here is the video of Doeren following the win:
