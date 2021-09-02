WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players South Florida postgame
NC State defeated South Florida 45-0 Thursday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2021 season.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt junior running back Ricky Person, Jr. and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas all answered questions following the game.
Here are the videos from their availabilities:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
Redshirt junior running back Ricky Person, Jr.
Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas
