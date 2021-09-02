 WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players South Florida
WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players South Florida postgame

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State defeated South Florida 45-0 Thursday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2021 season.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt junior running back Ricky Person, Jr. and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas all answered questions following the game.

Here are the videos from their availabilities:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren runs out into Carter-Finley Stadium with his team for the 2021 season opener against South Florida. (Rob Kinnan, USA Today Sports)

Head coach Dave Doeren

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary

Redshirt junior running back Ricky Person, Jr.

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas

——

