 WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Miami loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 22:53:12 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Miami loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State lost to Miami 31-30 Saturday night in Hard Rock Stadium to fall to 5-2 (2-1 ACC) this season.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas answered questions following the game.

Here are the videos from their availabilities:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State suffered its first conference loss this season in a 31-30 road defeat at Miami Saturday night. (Sam Navarro, USA Today Sports)

Head coach Dave Doeren

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}