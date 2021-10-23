WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Miami loss
NC State lost to Miami 31-30 Saturday night in Hard Rock Stadium to fall to 5-2 (2-1 ACC) this season.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas answered questions following the game.
Here are the videos from their availabilities:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook