WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Louisville win

Here are the videos from their availabilities:

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren , redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas answered questions following the game.

NC State defeated Louisville 28-13 Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to advance to 6-2 (3-1 ACC) this season.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook