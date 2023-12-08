Grimes was a former Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2021, but he picked Wake Forest over NC State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Clemson, among others. He was one of the rare players to play as a freshman at WFU, catching four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Grimes was hoping for a breakout sophomore year, with wide receiver Donovan Greene injured. Wake Forest played three different quarterbacks and the offense bogged down in the post-Sam Hartman era. The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder caught 20 passes for 339 yards and four scores. He caught a nine-yard pass agianst NCSU in a 26-6 home loss Nov. 11.

Grimes hit the NCAA transfer portal and NC State quickly offered him Dec. 4, along with West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, among others.

Grimes put up video game numbers his senior year at Raleigh Millbrook High. He had 87 catches for 1,594 yards and 26 touchdowns, which ranks third all-time in North Carolina single-season history. He caught 37 passes for 691 yards and 11 scores his junior year in a COVID-affected season. He finished with 2,836 receiving yards.

Rivals.com ranked him No. 223 overall in the country, No. 6 in the state of North Carolina and the No. 33 wide receiver nationally.