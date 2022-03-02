Wake Forest crushes NC State in second half

Wake Forest improved to 23-8 overall and 13-7 in the league and have become the standard in turning around a program in record time thanks to a bevy of transfers.

The Demon Deacons went on a 11-0 run early in the second half to take a 59-48 lead, and never looked back. NC State fell to 11-19 overall and 4-15 in the ACC, tied for last with Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack play at Florida State on Saturday.

Wake Forest exploded in the second half to crush NC State 101-76 on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest’s balanced scoring was highlighted by senior guard Daivien Williamson, who was efficient all game. Williamson and ACC Player of the Year candidate Alondes Williams dominated for the Demon Deacons and both were transfers. Williamson finished with 28 points and went 5 of 7 on three-pointers, while Williams had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

The big surprise for Wake Forest — but a season-long theme for NC State opponents — was that senior center Dallas Walton had 20 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes of action. NC State centers Ebenezer Dowuona and Jaylon Gibson both fouled out, but Gibson did come alive for 10 points.

The Wake Forest trio helped the Demon Deacons shoot an impressive 64.9 percent in the second half. WFU finished with 12 of its 20 assists after halftime, whereas NC State had just two assists in the second half and 11 for the game. That didn’t sit well with NCSU junior wing Casey Morsell.

“Everything changed,” said Morsell on NC State’s second-half woes. “Defense, we weren’t as active on the defensive end or talking as much. Offense, we went back to kind of what has made us lose all year — selfish basketball. Guys with no passes, no movement. It was easy for them to guard.”

NC State’s one-on-one-centric offense made some difficult jumpers in the first half to stay within striking distance, and even led 40-39 with 58 seconds left in the half. That proved pretty remarkable all things considered.

“It isn’t a talent thing,” Morsell said. “We can compete with anyone in the country. It’s a 40-minute game. You don’t get trophies for competing for 20 minutes or 25 minutes.”

Senior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith were taking turns creating offense in the first half, and Morsell also proved energetic. Hellems and Smith combined for 27 first-half points, plus went 6 of 13 from three-point land.

“You look at Terquavion, he had a good night and Jericole had a solid night,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We didn’t get a lot from D.B. [Dereon Seabron].”

Wake Forest held a 42-27 rebounding advantage and scored an astonishing 50 points in the paint, with the Wolfpack just getting 22 points in that category.

“When our post guys came out [due to foul problems], it made us more perimeter,” Keatts said. “The ball didn’t move as much in the first because guys weren’t setting screens and rim running.”

Smith finished with 22 points and made five three-pointers, but he needed 18 field-goal attempts. Hellems added 18 points, but he cooled off in the second half.

NC State shot 40.3 percent from the field, and that included going 12 of 25 on three-pointers. The Wolfpack went a miserable 6 of 18 on layups.

The mysterious play of redshirt sophomore point guard Seabron continued. In a big matchup against Williams, with NBA Draft gurus watching, Seabron went 2 of 8 for five points and just one assist in 38 minutes.

“Seabron kind of never got going in the game,” Keatts said.

NC State knows it has Florida State and at least one game in the ACC Tournament remaining.

“We have to fix what we do,” Morsell said. “Anything can happen in March. We have to fix our mistakes and not just keep addressing them. We know what we have to do.”