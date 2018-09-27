If Virginia, the school NC State faces in football this weekend, sounds familiar, it’s because the Cavaliers are one of the Wolfpack's oldest rivals, dating back to 1904. Who knew, right?

That’s because this will be the first time the two teams have met since 2012, thanks to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s unbalanced two-division scheduling caused by the league’s expansion over the last 15 years.

Maybe that’s appropriate, since Virginia was the ACC’s original expansion team, joining the league in December 1953 after NC State and the other six charter members pulled out of the Southern Conference to form the ACC in May of that year.

The 1953 ACC schedule was played without the Cavaliers, which needed extra time for its athletics director, former NC State football and basketball coach Gus Tebell, to convince the university’s board of trustees to overrule its president’s decision to decline an ACC invitation.

Now, with the Wolfpack in the Atlantic Division, the Cavaliers are part of the unfamiliar Coastal Division of the ACC, the one that has Duke and the handful of other schools the Wolfpack plays once in a royal-blue moon.

You know, the Blue Devils, the team that is geographically closest to NC State yet has been on the schedule only once in the last nine years. (For those of you typing in “maps.google.com” right now, Carter-Finley Stadium’s midfield is 22.4 miles from Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium and 22.6 miles from UNC’s Kenan Stadium.)

Saturday’s 12:20 p.m. game is the first meeting between the Wolfpack and Cavs since 2012, the year before Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren took over State’s program and three years before Bronco Mendenhall took over Virginia.

Those factors give this week’s game a non-conference feel to it.

“It definitely does,” Doeren said. “I’ve seen a lot of Virginia crossover film, but we have not played against them or developed a game plan to play them. It’s kind of unique.

“But you do the best you can with your preparations and get the guys rolling.”

Virginia has always been somewhat of a hit-and-miss rival. The Pack and Cavaliers played five consecutive years from 1904-08, with the Wolfpack completing the only unbeaten season in school history with a 10-4 win over the Cavaliers in Norfolk, Va., in 1907. They didn’t meet again until 1944, when they played five more in a row and took a decade off.

Virginia was not only a latecomer to the ACC, it didn’t play a full league schedule in football (facing every team in the conference) until 1972, two years after South Carolina got mad, pulled up stakes and left the conference. But that only lasted two years before the Cavaliers disappeared from NC State’s schedule in 1975 and ’76.

When the two teams did play again — beginning with a 14-0 victory by the Pack in 1977 — they played 28 consecutive years before the league was divided into divisions. Given the Wolfpack’s lack of success against the Cavaliers during the George Welsh years, when Virginia single-handedly ruined the Pack’s ACC title hopes in 1986, ’88 and ’91, it might have been nice if head coach Dick Sheridan had never had to face the Cavs.

Saturday’s game at Carter-Finley will be just the fifth meeting between the two schools since 2003.

What’s even rarer is that the game is the ACC opener for both teams. This is just the seventh time since the ACC began in 1953 that State has begun its conference schedule against the Cavaliers. State won the first four of those encounters (1973, ’77, ’79 and ’80), but has lost the last two (1983, ’95).

Tim Peeler is a regular contributor to The Wolfpacker and can be reached at tmpeeler@ncsu.edu.