NC State pulled out a near must-win 48-41 victory over Marshall on Saturday, but the Wolfpack players and coaches didn’t appreciate the booing that happened when backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong entered the game.

The “Law of the Wolf” podcast with Joe Giglio broke it down along with the upcoming Duke game and NCSU senior wide receiver commit Jonathan Paylor. The Wolfpack Central’s Jacey Zembal joined Giglio on the show.

