Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Video: Syracuse coach Adrian Autry pleased by team's poise

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Syracuse sophomore wing Chris Bell had all 26 of his points in the first half, and the Orange managed 32 points total in the second half.

It proved to be that kind of wild of a game, but Syracuse did just enough in the final three minutes to pull off the 87-83 win over NC State on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Syracuse sophomore forward Quadir Copeland did a little bit of everything on both ends of the court, and had a career-high 25 points, plus seven rebounds and had the difficult task of stopping NCSU senior star guard D.J. Horne in the final seconds.

Click below to watch Autry's press conference:

Advertisement

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement