Syracuse sophomore wing Chris Bell had all 26 of his points in the first half, and the Orange managed 32 points total in the second half.

It proved to be that kind of wild of a game, but Syracuse did just enough in the final three minutes to pull off the 87-83 win over NC State on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Syracuse sophomore forward Quadir Copeland did a little bit of everything on both ends of the court, and had a career-high 25 points, plus seven rebounds and had the difficult task of stopping NCSU senior star guard D.J. Horne in the final seconds.

