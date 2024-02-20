Video: Syracuse coach Adrian Autry pleased by team's poise
Syracuse sophomore wing Chris Bell had all 26 of his points in the first half, and the Orange managed 32 points total in the second half.
It proved to be that kind of wild of a game, but Syracuse did just enough in the final three minutes to pull off the 87-83 win over NC State on Tuesday at PNC Arena.
Syracuse sophomore forward Quadir Copeland did a little bit of everything on both ends of the court, and had a career-high 25 points, plus seven rebounds and had the difficult task of stopping NCSU senior star guard D.J. Horne in the final seconds.
Click below to watch Autry's press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE