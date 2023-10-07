News More News
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris hadn't started a game since he faced Boston College on Nov. 12, 2022.

Morris knew he needed to shake off some rust. He had some impressive throws and some head-scratching decisions at times, which is to be expected of a quarterback, who has essentially played 3 1/2 games.

Morris made his first start of the season after plans to redshirt fell through, and helped the Wolfpack improve to 4-2 with a 48-41 win over Marshall on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Morris threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns, but also three interceptions, including a pick six.

