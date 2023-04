Some of the top players in the state of North Carolina descended to Raleigh Word of God for the N.C. Elite Showcase on Friday.

The headliners were Rivals.com's No. 19-ranked junior small forward Isaiah Evans of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg and No. 24-ranked junior power forward Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth. Both have been offered by NC State, and Stevenson could end up graduating early to the class of 2023.

Joining them on the court included a trio of sophomores — No. 32-ranked Sadiq White of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park, plus Raleigh Millbrook forward Colt Langdon and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley wing Zacch Wiggins.

The White team won on a 3-pointer 137-136 while using the Elam Ending.

Click below to watch the various highlight videos: