ROLESVILLE — The 2023 high school football season is right around the corner, and six teams were able to scrimmage Wednesday at Rolesville (N.C.) High.

NC State senior running back commit Isiah Jones and junior outside linebacker Jonathan Hinnant of Rolesville High weren't able to play, but some star power was on the field.

South Garner (N.C.) High sophomore tackle Ekene Ogboko, who is a transfer from Durham (N.C.) Riverside, led the way and he has an NC State offer.