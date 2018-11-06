Ticker
Video reel: NC State 105, Mount St. Mary's 55

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are highlights plus head coach Kevin Keatts' postgame press conference following NC State's 50-point win over Mt. St. Mary's in the opener.

