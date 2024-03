CHAPEL HILL — NC State senior guard D.J. Horne and junior shooting guard Jayden Taylor had things rolling in the first half Saturday.

The duo combined for 28 points and were 6 of 8 on three-pointers in building the Wolfpack a 45-37 halftime lead. The script switched in the second half and Horne and Taylor combined to go 3 of 12 in the final 20 minutes and it opened the door for North Carolina cruise to a 79-70 win.

Click below to watch what Horne and Taylor said after the loss.