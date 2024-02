Pittsburgh made just enough plays down the stretch to pull off a 67-64 win at NC State on Wednesday.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel called it a "big-time performance" to overcome a combined 44 points from NC State seniors D.J. Horne and D.J. Burns. The Panthers also didn't get a vintage performance in the second half from star senior forward Blake HInson, but others such as freshman point guard Jaland Lowe stepped up, scoring 20 points. Capel wanted Lowe on the line when it was in the final seconds of the game.

Click below to watch Capel's press conference: