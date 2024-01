NC State didn't shoot well in three straight losses, but bounced back Tuesday by going 9 of 21 from three-point land to defeat Miami 74-68 at PNC Arena.

NCSU senior guard D.J. Horne proved clutch and he finished with 24 points and three three-pointers, and the Wolfpack went to a four-guard lineup to combat the Hurricanes. NC State had gone a collective 18 of 57 on three-pointers for 31.6 percent in the three losses.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows that being 6-4 in the ACC is the main thing, even if the path to get there has been up and down.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference following the win: