NC State and North Carolina have both changed in style since playing Jan. 10, with the Tar Heels winning a defensive battle 67-54 in Raleigh.

The two rivals play each other again at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. NC State coach Kevin Keatts talked about the first meeting, but also what changes the Wolfpack have had in both personnel and style of play.

The Wolfpack also are in need for a resume-boosting victory at 17-11 overall and 9-8 in the ACC.

