NC State sophomore wide receiver Terrell Timmons got a taste of it last year, but could have a much larger role within the Wolfpack offense this fall.

Timmons became a rotational wide receiver toward the end of last year and proved he could stretch the field. He has gained around 20 pounds to reach 194 this season, which he thinks will pay off in several ways. With Darryl Jones, Devin Carter and Thayer Thomas departing from the wide receiver room, he knows his time could be now.

Click below to watch Timmons' press conference.