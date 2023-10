NC State sixth-year senior tight end Trent Pennix has truly been tested in many ways the last 14 months, so it was good to see him have a major performance in the 48-41 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Pennix caught three passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder, which is the second longest pass play of the season for the Wolfpack. Pennix has 11 catches for 136 yards and two scores this season.



