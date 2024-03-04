The NC State women’s basketball team will need to wait until Thursday evening to know who they’ll play at 5 p.m. Friday in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The event, which takes place March 6-10 and culminates with the title game at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN, is again at the Greensboro Coliseum.

NC State finished the regular season at 25-5 and 13-5 in the ACC.

"We've lost five games this year and right now it is projected that all five of those teams are projected for the NCAA Tournament," NCSU coach Wes Moore said. "It's tough and we won a lot of close games too.

"I think it is wide open in Greensboro. If I was a basketball fan, I would love this basketball tournament."

NC State’s bracket will have No. 10-seeded Georgia Tech play No. 15-seeded Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will play No. 7-seeded Duke at 5 p.m. Thursday. NCSU will play the winner on the ACC Network.

The Wolfpack crushed Pittsburgh 83-47 on the road Feb. 11. However, NC State needed overtime to defeat Georgia Tech 86-85 at home Feb. 18.

NC State lost 69-58 at Duke on Feb. 25, but defeated the Blue Devils 72-57 at home Jan. 21.

Click below to listen to Moore's press conference.