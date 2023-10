NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson brought the heat in every way Saturday.

Wilson was credited with 14 tackles and a sack in the 48-41 win over Marshall. He was full of praise for Marshall sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher who threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 25 yards and two scores.

Armstrong also defended teammate Brennan Armstrong, after the backup quarterback heard some boos from the NC State crowd when he entered the game in the red zone. The sixth-year quarterback had started the first five games before getting replaced by sophomore MJ Morris on Saturday.

