NC State has won its last two games with the ultra small ball lineup, which inserted 6-foot-2 senior point guard Michael O'Connell as a starter.

O'Connell, 6-1 senior D.J. Horne, 6-4 junior Jayden Taylor and 6-3 senior Casey Morsell have provided a boost. Sometimes NC State has matched up to who they will play, but with four perimeter players and a center, opponents have to see if they can adjust to the Wolfpack.

The matchups, particularly who Morsell guards, will get put to the test this week. NC State hosts 6-8, 230-pound Blake Hinson and Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Hinson is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and shooting an impressive 42.0 percent from the field.

NC State also plays at Wake Forest on Saturday, who has 6-10 and 220-pound senior power forward Andrew Carr, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a contest. He had 28 points in the first meeting against NC State, which the Wolfpack won 83-76.

Click below to watch NCSU coach Kevin Keatts during the ACC weekly teleconference:

