NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson had 15 tackles, one sack and one interception in going out a winner on Senior Day.

NC State shut down UNC for the majority of the first half in building a 26-7 halftime lead, and cruised to a 39-20 victory on Senior Day at Carter-Finley Stadium. Wilson was proud of how he ended the regular season in a Wolfpack uniform, going out a winner with the rest of the seniors and whatever juniors played their last game.

