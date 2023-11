NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson continued his run of double-digit tackling games.

Wilson had 11 tackles, one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Wolfpack 35-28 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. Wilson played a key role in allowing just three first downs and 95 total yards of offense in the first half.

The 11 tackles was the eighth time Wilson reached double digits for the 8-3 Wolfpack.

Click below to watch the video: