NC State sixth-year outside linebacker Payton Wilson apologized for the team's effort in falling 24-3 to No. 17-ranked Duke on Saturday in Durham, N.C.

Wilson said the Wolfpack need to get tougher and play smarter, and that they will in order to improve upon their 4-3 record. Duke played with its backup quarterback and really didn't need to throw the ball much in the second half, attempting just one pass.

Click below to watch the video: