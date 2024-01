NC State has lost its last three games and could be in need of a reset after falling at Syracuse on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack, who are 13-7 overall and 5-4 ACC, have lost the last three games — at Syracuse, at Virginia and vs. Virginia Tech. NC State hosts Miami (Fla.) at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts discussed the recent skid and what is needed to turn things around Monday.

