Whether it was the personnel or just the importance of the game, but NC State had the answers to the test Saturday in dominating visiting Virginia 76-60 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

NC State built a commanding 21-point lead, 60-39, with 11:49 left in the game and cruised from there. Coach Kevin Keatts used the 10-day layoff for the rough comeback win over Notre Dame, but could tell his team was much sharper against the Cavaliers.

