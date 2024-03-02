CHAPEL HILL — What could go wrong in the second half for NC State on Saturday went wrong against No. 9-ranked North Carolina.

North Carolina outscored NC State by 17 points after halftime to rally for a 79-70 win at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The NC State second half numbers were the epitome of difficult, being held to 6 of 27 shooting from the field, making just 2 of 8 on three-pointers and committing seven turnovers. North Carolina turned up the defensive screws after being down 45-37 at halftime, and it didn’t take long for the Wolfpack to lose what at one point was a 10-point second-half lead.

After Louisville senior power forward transfer Jae’Lyn Withers made a layup to give UNC a 53-51 lead with 14:33 left in the game, the Tar Heels never fell behind again.

Click below to watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference: