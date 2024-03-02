Video: UNC's defense sparked comeback win
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said his team is defined by the defense fueling the offense.
That proved the case Saturday in North Carolina rallying for a 79-70 win over rival NC State at the Dean E. Smith Center. Davis called UNC's defense "elite" in holding NCSU to 6 of 27 from the field after halftime.
The Tar Heels were sparked by freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau, who had 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two turnovers. With NC State concentrating on slowing down senior guard R.J. Davis, Cadeau and junior power forward Harrison Ingram stepped up. Ingram finished with 22 points and six rebounds.
Click below to watch Davis' press conference following the game.
