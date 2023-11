NC State junior defensive end Davin Vann surprisingly still feels some heartache over Miami topping NC State 31-30 in 2021.

Vann and the Wolfpack veterans will get a chance for revenge. NCSU hosts Miami at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Vann is also eager to hold off junior defensive end teammate Jy’Keveous Hibbler for team lead in sacks. Hibbler has 4.5 and Vann is officially at 4.5 sacks, but NCSU’s internal statistics on the game notes has him at 5.5. Senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson has four sacks.

