Video: NC State DE Davin Vann has big expectations
NC State junior defensive end Davin Vann is poised to be an All-ACC caliber player this fall.
Vann had 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and 4.5 sacks last year in his first full year starting for the Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder has had a dedicated offseason, which isn't surprising. When he wasn't shredding it up on the football field at Cary (N.C.) High, he won the NCHSAA 4A state title his junior year in wrestling, and was second in the shot put that same year.
Click below to watch Vann's press conference.
