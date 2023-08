NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson is zeroing in on Connecticut, which named its starting quarterback Wednesday.

Maine transfer quarterback Joe Fagnano was named the starter, which will lead to Gibson to studying more on him. Huskies offensive coordinator Nick Charlton came from Maine in 2021.

Gibson is bullish about his defensive line, which returns defensive ends Davin Vann and Savion Jackson and nose tackle C.J. Clark. The Wolfpack will likely play a six-man rotation but have the numbers to play eight.

Click below to watch the video: