NC State coach Kevin Keatts has tried to land transfers the last two offseason's during a time period where the NCAA's rules of engagements have evolved.

Two years ago, the Wolfpack went heavy with graduate transfers out of the fear that the two-time transfers wouldn't be eligible. Instead, the NCAA gave everyone a waiver.

This past spring, the Wolfpack shied away from two-time transfer due to the NCAA saying they were definitely going to enforce the rule. Then the courts stepped in a month into the season and allowed them to play.

NC State was able to get guard Kam Woods eligible due to the change. NC State's opponent, Wake Forest, got a major addition when former LSU and Gonzaga center Efton Reid was allowed to play. He's averaging 8.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game and the Demon Deacons have gone 8-1.

