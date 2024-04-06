Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts, players make long-lasting impact
NC State coach Kevin Keatts, along with senior center D.J. Burns and senior guard D.J. Horne, took questions from the media following a 63-50 loss to Purdue in the Final Four semifinal Saturday in the NCAA Tournament in Glendale, Ariz.
Click below to watch the postgame press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE