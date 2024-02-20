NC State coach Kevin Keatts appreciated the heart and desire to almost win the game at the end against Syracuse on Tuesday.

However, he was also frustrated by two things — allowing 55 points in the first half and sophomore wing Chris Bell making eight three-pointers before halftime. Syracuse jumped out to a 55-40 halftime lead and held on to win 87-83 at PNC Arena.

Keatts was also not happy that senior guard D.J. Horne didn't get the call on his baseline jumper against the much bigger Quadir Copeland when the Wolfpack were trying to tie the game.

Keatts set up a play for Horne with 13.7 seconds left, but the 6-6, 200-pound Copeland fought through the screens to close out on him. Senior wing Casey Morsell was called for the foul with 3.2 seconds left, leaving the Wolfpack in heartache.

