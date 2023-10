NC State coach Dave Doeren has the unique twist of not knowing who Duke's quarterback will be Saturday.

Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard sprained his ankle late in the game against Notre Dame on Sept. 30. Freshman Henry Belin could be the starter if Leonard can't go.

The No. 17-ranked Blue Devils are off to a 4-1 start, with the lone loss against the Fighting Irish. Duke will host NC State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network, in the first game between the rivals in Durham since Doeren's fist year in 2013.

