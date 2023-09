NC State coach Dave Doeren could see some areas of improvement in the Wolfpack's easy 45-7 win over visiting Virginia Military Academy on Saturday.

The Wolfpack improved to 2-1 on the season and was able to rack up 498 yards and 26 first downs on offense.

The Keydets took advantage of NC State starting cornerback Aydan White unable to play for a pair of big passing plays, but were also down to third-string freshman quarterback Chandler Wilson by the end of the game. Starter Collin Ironside was unable to play.

