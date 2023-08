NC State coach Dave Doeren knows a thing or two about first practices, but he was happy to see some previously injured players playing Wednesday.

Doeren talked about the return of defensive end Savion Jackson, cornerback Teshaun Smith and nickel Cecil Powell, who had missed time in the past. In Powell's case, multiple years.

Doeren also discussed what went into going after Rice wide receiver transfer Bradley Rozner in July.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference.