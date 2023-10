NC State coach Dave Doeren hopes the hard work by the players working on themselves will pay off against Clemson on Saturday.

It has been an introspective time for NC State football during the bye week and return to focusing on Clemson this week. The team knows if they don't work on their own errors or approach, then the Wolfpack will suffer regardless of opponent. It might not have been like fall camp, but not playing since Duke on Oct. 14, should feel like a bit of a restart.

