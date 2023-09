NC State coach Dave Doeren half-joked that new quarterback Brennan Armstrong teased the staff about his running ability.

Armstrong wears a green jersey, so he doesn't get hit during practice. His passing might have been a little off Thursday, but he made up for it with his running ability. The Virginia transfer rushed 19 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and he took some good hits along the way.

Armstrong's running ability combined with a solid defense avoided any drama Thursday in a 24-14 win at Connecticut in the season opener. NC State hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

