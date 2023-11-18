NC State coach Dave Doeren knew the Wolfpack needed to forget about the past following the tough loss at Duke on Oct. 14.

Doeren challenged the team to go one game at a time and finish the regular season with a five-game winning streak. NC State took care the fourth opponent in that goal, defeating Virginia Tech 35-28 on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. NCSU had built a commanding 35-14 lead in the contest.

NC State is down to its last opponent to finish off the 5-0 goal, and that would be North Carolina, who is coming to Carter-Finley Stadium next Saturday. NC State improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, which is good for third-place in the league.

