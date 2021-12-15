Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren on National Signing Day

NC State coach Dave Doeren knew he would have a smaller class with 12 members, but that it would be loaded with quality.

Rivals.com ranks the Wolfpack's class at No. 29 in average stars per player, and No. 52 overall. Three of the 12 signings were four-star performers — quarterback MJ Morris of Carrollton (Ga.) High, defensive end Brandon Cleveland of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood School and outside linebacker Torren Wright of Kannapolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown.

